NEWTOWN — It was rough going for head coach Stan Elkins and the Mingo Central Miners on Friday night as they failed to defend home court in a 57-35 loss to Chapmanville on an evening where they failed to get much of anything going offensively.
The visitors would open the game on a 10-3 run, forcing Elkins to call time with 3:31 left in the frame after a bucket by CRHS junior forward Brody Dalton. The quarter would end with Chapmanville ahead by a 14-5 score.
The Blue and White only scored five points in the first stanza, and they would be held scoreless for a staggering four minutes and 15 seconds after coach Brad Napier’s club opened the period on a 12-0 advantage. Mingo broke the drought with 4:15 left in the first half on a free throw from junior forward Jarius Jackson.
Despite finally getting back on the board, the Tigers would still dominate the second period like they did the first. They would conclude the frame with an 11-5 run, and they would go into the halftime locker room in full control leading 37-11.
Mingo Central would play better on offense in the second half, but it would prove meaningless as the third and fourth quarters again were strongly in favor of Chapmanville Regional. The Tigers would win the game in a blowout by a final score of 57-35.
Senior forward Ethan Evans led the Miners in scoring with 10 points in a feeble offensive effort on the night for the home team. Jackson would finish the game by turning in nine tallies.
Junior guard Devin Workman of Chapmanville would lead all scorers on the night, dropping 18 points for the road squad.
With the loss, Mingo Central’s record would fall to 2-6 in what has been a rocky season thus far for Elkins’ team. The Miners were scheduled to be back in action on Saturday in a road showdown against Liberty Raleigh, but the game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols.
MCHS will play host to Tug Valley on Tuesday night and then play the No. 1 team in Class A Man Hillbillies on Friday once again at home. The Miners will close out the week with a home contest against Logan on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Score by quarters:
CRHS (4-4): 14 23 5 15 — 57
MCHS (2-6): 5 6 15 9 — 35
Scoring:
CRHS: D. Workman 18; B. Dalton 8; C. Craddock 7; Z. Blevins 6; I. Smith 6; T. Butcher 5; I. Butcher 4; S. Leslie 2; H. Jeffrey 1
MCHS: E. Evans 10; J. Jackson 9; E. Thomason 5; J. May 4; K. Bolding 2; Z. Martin 2; M. Sheppard 2; H. Pigman 1