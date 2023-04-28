NAUGATUCK - The Chapmanville softball team traveled to Naugatuck on Thursday night to face off against Tug Valley and the visitors came away with a 10-5 win while sweeping the season series over the Lady Panthers.
A three-run homer to left field by Chloe Murphy put Chapmanville up 3-0 in the top of the first inning.
However, Tug scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first after an error by the Lady Tigers scored Kinna Justice and then Haleigh Muncy drove in a run with a single to make it a 3-2 game.
An RBI groundout by Brooke Christian in the road half of the third frame made it 4-2 in favor of CRHS, but a solo blast to center by Bailee Hall in the bottom of the inning brought the Lady Panthers to within one run at 4-3.
The score stayed that way until the top of the fifth, when Chapmanville scored two runs via an RBI single by Christian and a sacrifice fly by Murphy, sending them to a 6-3 advantage.
The Lady Tigers ran away with the game in the top of the seventh as they plated four runs and led 10-3 thanks to an RBI single by Murphy and a three-run home run to center field by Erin Adkins.
Murphy went 3-3 at the plate for Chapmanville with a homer and five RBI. Emma Muncy and Laken Parks were both 2-3 with a double, Christian was 2-3 with two RBI of her own, and Latosha Perry had two hits. Adkins was 1-4 with a home run and three RBI.
Murphy (five innings, 10 Ks, one walk, two ER, three hits) got the win on the mound for the Lady Tigers. Perry (two innings, two Ks, one walk, one ER, four hits) also pitched.
Hall went 3-4 with a homer and two RBI for Tug Valley. Jessica Spaulding was 1-3 with a triple and an RBI, and Justice was 1-2 with a double. Muncy (one RBI) and Hailey Newsome each hit safely once.
Justice (five innings, one walk, six ER, seven hits) took the pitching loss for the Lady Panthers. Hall (two innings, two Ks, one walk, four ER, five hits) also saw time on the hill.
Despite the win, Chapmanville head coach Ronnie Ooten said afterward that his team isn't focused right now.
"We haven't been focused, we're not playing real good ball right now," Ooten said. "We need to get ready for the tournament. We're going to have to get our heads up. Supposed to play Nitro tomorrow, it will be a good one. If we don't get our heads up, they'll beat us. Then, we have Sherman and Man Saturday, lord willing. With this rain, I don't know."
Tug Valley head coach Rocky Hall was happy with his team's performance against the Lady Tigers.
"We hung right there with them," Hall said. "I thought we played fairly well for a single A school against a really good AA school. We hit the ball fairly well. We even hit the ball fairly well against Chloe (Murphy). I know she's really good. I'm kind of satisfied with how we played today. That's nice leading into our sectionals next Monday to be able to play like that with somebody of that caliber."
Chapmanville improved to 17-5 on the season while Tug Valley fell to 14-11.
CRHS: 3 0 1 0 2 0 4 - 10 12 1
TVHS: 2 0 1 0 0 0 2 - 5 7 2
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.