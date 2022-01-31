CHAPMANVILLE — Chapmanville and Mingo Central have not seen the last of each other.
The Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ basketball team picked up a big win over the Miners on Saturday afternoon in a 49-39 victory at Chapmanville’s Danny Godby Gymnasium, and with it, are making a case for the top seed in its three-team sectional.
Class AA No. 10-ranked Chapmanville (7-8) swept the season series with No. 8 Mingo Central (10-5), also grabbing a 60-56 win last week atop Miner Mountain.
Regional coaches will officially vote on the sectional seeds, but it’s a formality when looking at the head-to-head, Mingo Central coach Kim Davis-Smith said.
“We would have to come back and play them right here,” Davis-Smith said. “They had a great game plan and we’ll go back to our drawing board and we’ll be prepared for the sectionals I think.”
Liberty-Raleigh (2-4) is the likely third seed and the Raiders have already lost to Mingo Central by 41 points this season.
If the Miners are able to get past Liberty, they would return for a sectional championship rematch at Chapmanville.
While all of this is still a month away, things are looking good for the Lady Tigers, which won their fourth game in their last six tries. Youthful Chapmanville was coming off an emotional setback to county rival Logan in a 51-50 defeat.
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 31-15 halftime lead against Mingo Central and played well enough to hold off the Miners in the second half.
Senior Claire Dingess paced Chapmanville with a 20-point effort. Haley Fleming and Daizi Farley also reached double digits in scoring with 12 and 11 points respectively. Chloe Thompson added four and Jaiden Mahon two.
Mingo Central was led by Addie Smith, who drilled a trio of 3-pointers and poured in a game-high 23 points.
Madisyn Curry tossed in seven, Bella Hall four, Megan Adkins three and Dalaney Grimmett two.
The Miners outscored CRHS 13-7 in the third and pulled to within 38-31early on in the fourth on a 3 by Smith, however, Chapmanville’s first half outburst ended up being the difference.
“We did enough in the second half but I was really disappointed in how we closed out the game,” Chapmanville coach Kristina Gore said. “We let our youth show again but we’re already more than halfway through the season and we’ve grown up a little bit.”
Dingess scored several buckets down on the blocks, often open and getting fed the ball on zippy passes.
“Me and Claire have talked a lot about her role. Her role is to find the open person, be a junk yard dog and get on the offensive glass,” Gore said. “I was glad to see her have a good game. She was a lot more consistent taking care of the ball.”
Mingo Central used a 12-2 to pull to within 38-28 after three.
Smith’s 3 with 7:39 cut it to 38-31 but that was as close as the Miners could get.
Fleming had a steal and score and Dingess scored on a lay-in as the Lady Tigers pushed the lead to 46-33.
Smith then hit three free throws after getting fouled on a 3-point attempt and later had an old-fashioned three-point play to make it a 48-39 ballgame with 56.9 ticks to go.
Dingess then split from the free throw line for the final point.
The Miners got off to a slow start, trailing 13-5 after one and going down by 16 at the break.
Mingo Central’s shots weren’t falling and the Miners could not crash the offensive glass.
“We talked about having a good start. We kind of did this against them last week,” Davis-Smith said. “It’s been a challenging week for us. We have a young team with three freshmen and two juniors playing most of the time.”
CRHS took care of the ball in the first half.
“We only had four turnovers in the first half,” Gore said. “But that ballooned up to 14 in the second half. We let them claw back into it and gave them some hope and that’s not what we need to be doing.”
With the sectional finals rematch all but a given, both teams would also automatically advance to the regional tourney where possible opponents Summers County, Bluefield or Wyoming East would await the Miners and Lady Tigers with state tournament bids on the line.
With Chapmanville’s 55-39 win at Summers on Jan. 15 and Mingo Central’s 54-49 victory over Wyoming East on Jan. 24 that gives both teams hope.
“It’s a very tough region. We’ll be hosting Summers next weekend,” Davis-Smith said. “That will be another good test for us. Our schedule has not been very easy but that was on purpose. We want to be where we need to be in March. We definitely have some adjustments to make. Our shooting was not too good in the first half. We have to be able to knock down some open shots.”
Gore said CRHS will most likely be the top seed.
“You would think so, 2-0 against them should do it, but that will be up to the vote of the regional coaches,” she said. “We also have a win over Summers County, which is a regional opponent. Mingo Central has a really good win over Wyoming East, which is also a regional opponent.”
Chapmanville is scheduled to return to action with Monday night’s home makeup game against 4A South Charleston. Tip time is 7 p.m. Mingo Central hosts Summers County on Feb. 5 at 5 p.m.