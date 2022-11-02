DELBARTON — For the third week in a row, the Chapmanville Tigers (6-3) came out on top as they topped the Mingo Central Miners (3-6) at Buck Harless Stadium on Friday, Oct 28. With the win, the Tigers keep their playoff bid alive with a 42-20 victory on Miner Mountain.
The Tigers came in riding high from their previous performance against the Logan Wildcats (6-3) and showed how they can not only run the football but put it in the air when they need to.
Tigers head coach James Barker was pleased to know his offense could adapt against a different scheme.
“We have the ability to take what the defense will give us — early in the game Mingo was stacking the box and was determined to stop our run game, but Brody Dalton made the right reads and great throws,” Barker said.
The Miners won the toss and elected kick to the opposing Tigers to start the game. Chapmanville started out with the hot hand and within the first two minutes of the first quarter, Brody Dalton found his target Jeremy Collins for a touchdown pass to put the Tigers up early.
With Mingo now in possession, they amounted a steady drive but ultimately turned it over on downs. Two plays later the Miners got a break with an interception by Michael “Deucey” Prater on a possible scoring play for the Tigers.
Chapmanville’s defense was too sturdy for the Miners offensive attempts. Mingo put together a steady drive and got into the redzone, but Miner quarterback Chris Ross was picked off by Austin Adkins in his own endzone giving the ball back to the Tigers.
Chapmanville would capitalize off the takeaway, and Dalton ended the first quarter with a 6-yard touchdown rush putting the Tigers up 14-0 going into the second.
In the second quarter, the Tigers continued to show strength on defense and refused to allow the Miners to get into momentum, forcing them to fail on three fourth down attempts. Chapmanville found themselves in fourth down territory late in the second, but Brody Dalton took it himself and not only converted, but scored on a 55-yard rush putting them ahead 21-0 with just over 5 minutes left.
Chapmanville forced another turnover on downs on Mingo’s next series. The Tigers kept things going, and Dalton connected with Austin Adkins on a 56-yard heave for the score with 3 minutes left, further extending the Tigers lead to 28-0.
With 50 seconds left until halftime, the Miners couldn’t catch a break and due to a bad punt with 19 seconds left, Kohl Farmer and the Tigers found the endzone one more time to giving Chapmanville a 35-point unanswered lead going into halftime.
The start of the second half saw a completely different Mingo Central team. The Miners came to life to start the third quarter. Chris Ross for the Miners got into the redzone after a nice gain of 63 yards on a quarterback keeper. This set up the Miners first score and set up Jake Cline to punch it in from 7 yards out.
Mingo eventually got another takeaway by forcing a fumble that was recovered by Chaz Waine, and the Miners didn’t take it for granted because on the next play Ross found Malaki Shepherd for a 50-yard toss for a touchdown.
To keep things rolling, the Miners elected to do an onside kick, and it paid off as they jumped on the loose ball. With back-to-back possession changes in Mingo’s favor, they once again found the endzone on another 60-yard streaking route by Shepherd putting the Miners in reach by way of 20-35
The fourth quarter saw either side not amounting much offense as both defenses were battling hard. For the first time in the second half, Chapmanville found the endzone on a 5-yard sprint from Caleb Whitt with 2 minutes left putting them ahead 42-20.
The Tigers sealed the victory after a late interception from Keldon Lucas giving Chapmanville their first win at Buck Harless Stadium.
The Mingo Central Miners look to finish their season on the road next week against Class A Mount View (3-6). As for the Tigers, they have one more matchup left on their schedule and for the week of Nov. 4 they will travel to Man to take on the Hillbillies (7-2).
Chapmanville is seeking to cash in their playoff ticket against what will be yet another tough county matchup for the Tigers. Not only will playoffs be at stake for Barker and his squad, but the Logan County championship is also at stake.
“We haven’t won a county championship since 2017, and we like to have that as a goal for the end of the regular season,” said Barker. “Man is a really good football team, and this now becomes the most important game of the season.”
Score by Quarters
CRHS (6-3): 14 21 0 7 — 42
MC (3-6): 0 0 20 0 — 20