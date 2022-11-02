Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

DELBARTON — For the third week in a row, the Chapmanville Tigers (6-3) came out on top as they topped the Mingo Central Miners (3-6) at Buck Harless Stadium on Friday, Oct 28. With the win, the Tigers keep their playoff bid alive with a 42-20 victory on Miner Mountain.

The Tigers came in riding high from their previous performance against the Logan Wildcats (6-3) and showed how they can not only run the football but put it in the air when they need to.

You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia.

