LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates fell to 0-4 for the first time since 1947 this past Friday night as they made the long trip to Louisville and fell to rival Central by a final score of 36-7.
Belfry’s defense had no answer for Central’s rushing attack in the first half, as the Yellow Jackets posted 137 yards on 21 carries (6.5 yards per attempt).
Freshman running back Cortez Stone continued his stellar freshman season with touchdown runs of 1, 11, 40 and 1 yards in the first half alone. He ran for 91 total yards on 19 carries and helped the Yellow Jackets (2-2) built a 30-0 halftime lead.
Junior Justin Bush added 51 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries for the Yellow Jackets.
Belfry rushed for 198 yards on 45 carries (4.4 yards per attempt) and didn’t throw a pass. Senior Isaac Dixon carried 21 times for 116 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown run that pulled Belfry (0-4) within 30-6 early in the third quarter.
The game was the first contest played at Central’s newly named Ty Scroggins Stadium, named in honor of the late Yellow Jacket coach who led them from 2007 to 2016 and coached them to five state championships. Scroggins died a year ago after a battle with COVID.
Coach Scroggins and coach Philip Haywood became friends over the years as their teams played each other seven times on the gridiron since 2007 with every matchup coming in the postseason and all but one contest coming for the 3A Championship.
Central now leads series 6-2 as they defeated Belfry for the state title in in 2007, 2010, 2011, and 2012 and then in the quarterfinal round in 2017.
The Pirates were able to knock off the Jackets 14-7 to win their 4th state championship in 2014 and they then obliterated Central two years later in 2016 for their 6th state championship and fourth straight by a final score of 52-31.
Belfry will return home this Friday night as they try to pick up their first win of 2021 against the Class A power and rival Pikeville Panthers.
Head coach Chris McNamee brings his club into the contest with an unbeaten 4-0 record as they went on the road and beat Wheelersburg, Ohio 20-7 a week ago.
The Panthers are currently riding a two game winning streak in the battle of Pike County foes after the Pirates had previously dominated it winning 17 of 18 games since the year 2001.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Haywood Stadium.
BHS (0-4): 0 0 6 0 — 6
CHS (2-2): 16 14 0 7 — 37
First quarter
C — Cortez Stone 1 run (Stone run)
C — Stone 11 run (Xavier Brown run)
Second quarter
C — Stone 40 run (Amontez Woolfolk pass from Xavier Brown)
C — Stone 1 run (run failed)
Third quarter
B — Isaac Dixon 49 run (run failed)
Fourth quarter
C — Justin Bush 2 run (Mouhamed Gueye kick)