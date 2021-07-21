NEWTOWN — This past week high atop Miner Mountain, first year head coach Chase Moore and his Mingo Central Miners began their first official practices in preparation for the 2021 season.
The practices were a part of the WVSSAC three-week practice period which began on Monday, July 12. The three-week period is typically held in June but was pushed back to July this season after the spring sport seasons were pushed back to late June.
Moore, who was hired as the fourth head coach in school history less than a month ago, said that he is pleased with the turnout during the first few practices of the three-week period.
“During conditioning after I was hired we first had around 30 kids showing up then we began to drop down closer to 20 or so. Then when we came out for the three-week period I was tickled to death to have 40 kids here,” Moore said. “It could be buzz from having a new head coach but I think word got out from that core group in conditioning that something special was going on up here. We are more than happy to have the numbers we’re having now.”
The practices during the three-week period cannot be made mandatory according to WVSSAC rule and players cannot be punished for not being in attendance.
However, the players in attendance will have a jump start on conditioning for the upcoming season, but will be able to go ahead and begin learning the new playbook as well.
“I think we could end up being one of the best kept secrets in the state,” Moore said. “A lot people are thinking we’ll take a step back because we lost quite a bit. You lose guys like Daylin Goad and Isa Scales and those guys are hard to try to replace. But I think instead of it just being on one guy or two guys this year we’ll have a few options. We’ve got a good nucleus here and these guys show up and just want to work...these practices and conditioning that we are doing is not easy, these guys are pretty beat up after. But they keep coming back.”
The Miners will be competing in their first 7v7 of the three-week period on Thursday as they will make the trip across county to Tug Valley to compete against both Hady Ford’s Panthers and Fairland High School out of Ohio, who is coached by former Matewan star Melvin Cunningham.
The three-week period will conclude on Friday, July 30 and the first official practice of the regular season will be on Monday, Aug. 2. The Miners went 1-2 last season in the shortened COVID-19 season and did not qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2011.