Belfry's Cayden Varney qualified for the Class 2A State Track and Field Championships which were held this past weekend in Lexington, Kentucky. 

 Submitted Photo

Belfry freshman Cayden Varney qualified for the KHSAA Clark's Pump-N-Shop Track and Field Class 2A State Championships. 

Varney qualified after he finished second place in the 200-meter dash during the Class 2A Region 7 Meet back in May. Varney ran the 200-meter in 24.33 seconds which was second behind Peyton Combs of Letcher County Central who had a time of 23.74. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

