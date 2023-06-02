Belfry freshman Cayden Varney qualified for the KHSAA Clark's Pump-N-Shop Track and Field Class 2A State Championships.
Varney qualified after he finished second place in the 200-meter dash during the Class 2A Region 7 Meet back in May. Varney ran the 200-meter in 24.33 seconds which was second behind Peyton Combs of Letcher County Central who had a time of 23.74.
He also finished seventh in the 100-meter dash at the region competition with a time of 12.06.
According to head coach Trenedy May, Varney's times at the region meet made him the second fastest freshman in the 200-neter in BHS history and the 8th fastest of any runner all-time for Belfry.
The 2023 KHSAA Clark's Pump-N-Shop Track and Field State Championships are being held this weekend at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
Varney ran in the 200-meter dash on Friday at UK where he topped his time from the Region with a time of 24.29.
Varney is a three-sport athlete for the Pirates and has had an impact in his first year at the varsity level as he started as a defensive back for coach Philip Haywood on the gridiron and go some starts as a forward for coach Michael Hagy on the hardwood.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.