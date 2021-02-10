GOODY, Ky. — Belfry senior soccer player Mylah Caudill was surrounded by family, friends, and members of the coaching staffs at the University of Pikeville and Belfry High School as she committed this past Thursday to continue her career at UPIKE in the Fall. Caudill was a multi-year starter for the Lady Pirates and played multiple positions on the pitch. During the 2020 season for coach Donna Smith’s squad Caudill was the teams leading scorer, finishing with 10 goals and four assists on the season.
Caudill signs with UPIKE soccer squad
Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
jmccormick
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today