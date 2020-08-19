Essential reporting in volatile times.

Cody Runyon of Delbarton recently hauled in this massive gar out of the Kanawha River in Charleston, West Virginia.

 Submitted photo

This week’s “Catch of the Week” was caught in waters outside of Mingo County, but has been the biggest catch submitted to date. Cody Runyon of Delbarton sent in this massive gar that he hauled out of the Kanawha River near Charleston. Runyon said that the giant fish was four foot in length. He said he did not have a set of working scales to weigh the catch. He hauled it in using cut up gizzard shad that he had also caught. To submit your fish for consideration of the “Catch of the Week”, please send your photos by email to jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.