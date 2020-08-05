Essential reporting in volatile times.

Dustin Estep recently hauled in this nice channel catfish out of the Tug Fork River in the Ben Creek area in Mingo County.

 Submitted photo

This week’s “Catch of the Week” features the first catfish to be submitted by a local angler. Dustin Estep recently hauled in this channel catfish during a float trip on the Tug Fork River between Ben Creek and Edgarton in Mingo County. Estep said that the fish was caught using cutbait and was nearly 30 inches in length. The catch was submitted by Friends of the Tug Fork River founder Pete Runyon. To submit your fish to be considered for the “Catch of the Week”, please send an email to jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.