This week’s “Catch of the Week” features the first catfish to be submitted by a local angler. Dustin Estep recently hauled in this channel catfish during a float trip on the Tug Fork River between Ben Creek and Edgarton in Mingo County. Estep said that the fish was caught using cutbait and was nearly 30 inches in length. The catch was submitted by Friends of the Tug Fork River founder Pete Runyon. To submit your fish to be considered for the “Catch of the Week”, please send an email to jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.
Catch of the Week
