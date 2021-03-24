Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Dustin Burgett of Belfry, Kentucky poses with a 4.7 lb. smallmouth bass that he recently caught out of the Tug Fork River near Williamson, W.Va.

 Submitted photo

The Tug Fork River has produced another trophy smallmouth bass as this edition’s Catch of the Week is the biggest bass to be submitted since we began showcasing area catches on a weekly basis a year ago. Dustin Burgett of Belfry, Kentucky hooked this massive bass that weighed in at 4.7 lbs. and was 21 inches long. He caught the fish at a popular fishing spot located at Ferrell Gas near Williamson. To submit your catch to be considered for “Catch of the Week”, anglers can send their photo in an email to jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.

