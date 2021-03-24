The Tug Fork River has produced another trophy smallmouth bass as this edition’s Catch of the Week is the biggest bass to be submitted since we began showcasing area catches on a weekly basis a year ago. Dustin Burgett of Belfry, Kentucky hooked this massive bass that weighed in at 4.7 lbs. and was 21 inches long. He caught the fish at a popular fishing spot located at Ferrell Gas near Williamson. To submit your catch to be considered for “Catch of the Week”, anglers can send their photo in an email to jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.
Catch of the Week
jmccormick
