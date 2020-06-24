In last week’s WDN, a photo of a local resident hauling in a smallmouth bass out of the Tug Fork River was featured in the sports section, along with a request for local anglers to send in their big catches out of area waterways. We asked and you delivered, as Henry Carroll of Belfry, Kentucky submitted this 22” smallmouth that he caught on the Tug Fork River near Ferrell Gas in Williamson. Local fisherman are asked to send their “big fish” pictures to jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.
Catch of the week
