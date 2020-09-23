This week’s ‘Catch of the Week’ features one of the youngest fisherman to ever submit a catch to the WDN. Gavin Ooten of Dingess, West Virginia caught this largemouth bass out of a pond near Twelvepole Creek on Sept. 14. To submit your catch to be featured as the ‘Catch of the Week’, please send photos to jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.
Catch of the Week
jmccormick
