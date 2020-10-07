Essential reporting in volatile times.

Jimmy Mack Sparks of Pikeville, Kentucky recently hauled in this smallmouth bass out of the Tug Fork River at the Water Plant in Williamson, W.Va.

This week’s “Catch of the Week” features a fish pulled out of one of the more popular fishing spots in the area. Johnny Mack Sparks of Pikeville, Kentucky recently went fishing with his Dad, Sam Sparks, at the Williamson Water Plant.

As you can see, Sparks was all smiles when he hauled in this small mouth bass. This photo was submitted by Friends of the Tug Fork River founder Pete Runyon.

