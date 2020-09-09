This week’s “Catch of the Week” features another nice sized catfish brought in by a local angler out of an area stream. Even Breeding of Gilbert recently caught this 25 lb. catfish out of the Tug Fork River in the Wharncliffe/Ben Creek area. The fish was submitted by Friends of the Tug Fork founder Pete Runyon. To have your fish considered for “Catch of the Week”, submit your photos by email to jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.
Catch of the Week
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
jmccormick
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today