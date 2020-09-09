Essential reporting in volatile times.

This week’s “Catch of the Week” features another nice sized catfish brought in by a local angler out of an area stream. Even Breeding of Gilbert recently caught this 25 lb. catfish out of the Tug Fork River in the Wharncliffe/Ben Creek area. The fish was submitted by Friends of the Tug Fork founder Pete Runyon. To have your fish considered for “Catch of the Week”, submit your photos by email to jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.