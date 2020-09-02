Essential reporting in volatile times.

Jon Blair of Dingess, West Virginia recently hauled in this 4 lb. largemouth bass out of a mining pond near Twelvepole Creek in Mingo County.

 Submitted Photo

This week’s “Catch of the Week” features the first largemouth bass since we started accepting pictures from local anglers earlier this summer. Jonathan Blair of Dingess submitted this 4 lb. largemouth that he hauled out of a mining pond near Twelvepole Creek in Mingo County. To submit your catch for consideration of the “Catch of the Week”, please send photos of your fish to jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.