This week’s “Catch of the Week” features the first largemouth bass since we started accepting pictures from local anglers earlier this summer. Jonathan Blair of Dingess submitted this 4 lb. largemouth that he hauled out of a mining pond near Twelvepole Creek in Mingo County. To submit your catch for consideration of the “Catch of the Week”, please send photos of your fish to jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.
Catch of the Week
jmccormick
