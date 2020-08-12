This week’s “catch of the week” is once again another nice sized smallmouth bass produced by the Tug Fork River. Justin Estep of Belfry, Kentucky recently hauled in this 23 inch smallmouth out of the river in the Williamson/South Williamson area. The fish was submitted by Friends of the Tug Fork River Facebook page founder Pete Runyon. To submit your catch to be considered for the “catch of the week”, please send an email to jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.
Catch of the Week
jmccormick
