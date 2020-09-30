This week’s “Catch of the Week” features another local young angler taking advantage of the fishing offered in the Tug Valley area. Kade Wolford recently hauled in this good-sized and healthy-looking small mouth bass out of Knox Creek, which is a tributary to the Tug Fork River near Phelps, Kentucky. This fish picture was submitted by Friends of the Tug Fork River founder Pete Runyon. To submit a catch to be considered for “Catch of the Week, please send your photos to jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.
Catch of the Week
jmccormick
