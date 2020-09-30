Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

wolford fish.jpg

Young angler Kade Wolford shows off a beautiful small mouth bass that he recently hauled in out of Knox Creek, which is a tributary to the Tug Fork River near Phelps, Kentucky.

 Submitted photo

This week’s “Catch of the Week” features another local young angler taking advantage of the fishing offered in the Tug Valley area. Kade Wolford recently hauled in this good-sized and healthy-looking small mouth bass out of Knox Creek, which is a tributary to the Tug Fork River near Phelps, Kentucky. This fish picture was submitted by Friends of the Tug Fork River founder Pete Runyon. To submit a catch to be considered for “Catch of the Week, please send your photos to jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.