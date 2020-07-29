Essential reporting in volatile times.

James Pack of Huntington, West Virginia pulled out this nice smallmouth bass out of the Tug Fork River near Martin County, Kentucky.

 Submitted photo

The Tug Fork River continues to deliver monster bass as this week’s “Catch of the Week” came out of the waterway. James Pack of Huntington recently hauled in his personal best smallmouth bass out of the river near Martin County, Kentucky. Friends of the Tug Fork River founder Pete Runyon submitted the fish to be included in our sports section. To submit your fish to be up for consideration for “Catch of the Week”, please email a photo to jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.