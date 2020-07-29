The Tug Fork River continues to deliver monster bass as this week’s “Catch of the Week” came out of the waterway. James Pack of Huntington recently hauled in his personal best smallmouth bass out of the river near Martin County, Kentucky. Friends of the Tug Fork River founder Pete Runyon submitted the fish to be included in our sports section. To submit your fish to be up for consideration for “Catch of the Week”, please email a photo to jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.
Catch of the Week
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months..
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
jmccormick
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today