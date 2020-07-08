This week’s “Catch of the Week” is features the first fish not to come out of the Tug Fork River as Shawna Browning of Gilbert submitted this massive carp that she caught out of the Guyandotte River in Justice. Browning said that the “river monster” was 25 inches long and weighed in at 20 lbs. To have you fish featured as the “catch of the week”, submit it by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLc.com.
Catch of the Week
