Since we started displaying fish caught out of local streams in our Sports section with our “Catch of the Week” feature, we have received a steady stream of photos by local anglers wanting to show off their catches.
This week’s “Catch of the Week” comes from Alfred Crigger from Belfry, Kentucky. Crigger said that he caught the smallmouth bass out of the Tug Fork River in the Williamson/Belfry area, and that it weighed in at 3lb, 14oz. and was 19 inches long.
To submit you fish for consideration, please email a photo of your catch to jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.