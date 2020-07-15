Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months..

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

crigger fish.jpg

Alfred Crigger of Belfry, Kentucky recently submitted this nice smallmouth bass that he pulled out of the Tug Fork River near Williamson.

 Submitted photo

Since we started displaying fish caught out of local streams in our Sports section with our “Catch of the Week” feature, we have received a steady stream of photos by local anglers wanting to show off their catches.

This week’s “Catch of the Week” comes from Alfred Crigger from Belfry, Kentucky. Crigger said that he caught the smallmouth bass out of the Tug Fork River in the Williamson/Belfry area, and that it weighed in at 3lb, 14oz. and was 19 inches long.

To submit you fish for consideration, please email a photo of your catch to jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.