Wallace Vanhoose recently hauled in this nice small mouth ball out of the Tug Fork River near Matewan, W.Va.

 Submitted photo

This week’s Catch of the Week features a longtime Tug Valley resident. Wallace Vanhoose of Rawl recently hauled in this nice small mouth bass out of the Tug Fork River. He landed the fish in the river near Matewan. The fish was submitted by Friends of the Tug Fork River founder Pete Runyon. To submit your fish to be considered for Catch of the Week, please email your photos to jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.