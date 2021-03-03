Local anglers took advantage of the 60 plus degree temperatures last Wednesday, Feb. 24 as Belfry resident Henry Carroll produced the first “Catch of the Week” of the 2021 fishing season. Carroll hauled in this 20 1/4 inch smallmouth bass out of the river near the Water Plant in Williamson. The catch was submitted by Friends of the Tug Fork River founder Pete Runyon. According to Runyon, the fish makes the WV Citation Fish program as it’s 20” long, essentially making it a trophy fish for that species. To submit your catch to be considered for “Catch of the Week”, anglers can send an email to jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.
Catch of the Week
jmccormick
