balentine fish.jpg

Devin Balentine of Kermit recently hauled in this massive catfish out of the Tug Fork River near Williamson.

 Submitted photo

This week’s ‘Catch of the Week” once again comes to us out of the mighty Tug Fork River. Devin Balentine hauled in this massive channel catfish out of the Tug River in the Williamson area. The fish was submitted by Friends of the Tug Fork founder Pete Runyon. To submit your fish to be considered for catch of the week, please send an email to jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.