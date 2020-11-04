We have another first in this week’s “Catch of the Week” as we now have had the first father-son duo to have their catch featured. Sam Sparks hauled in this good-looking smallmouth bass out of the Tug Fork River near the water plant in Williamson. Sparks son, Jimmy Mack Sparks, also caught a smallmouth bass from the same location earlier this year that was also featured as the “Catch of the Week”. This fish was submitted by Friends of the Tug Fork River founder Pete Runyon. To submit your catch to be featured as the “Catch of the Week”, email your photos to jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.
Catch of the Week
jmccormick
