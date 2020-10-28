This week’s “catch of the week” features one of the largest fish, especially of the bass species, that have been submitted to us since this Spring. Annabella Maynard hauled in this record-setting largemouth bass out of Grants Branch Park located at the head of Stone, Kentucky. The bass set a lake record, according to the Friends of Grants Branch Park Facebook page, weighing in at 11 lb. 8 ozs. To submit your fish to be featured as the “catch of the week”, please email photos to jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.
Catch of the Week
jmccormick
