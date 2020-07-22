This week’s “Catch of the Week” comes from a new waterway in the area, as this large carp was pulled out of Pigeon Creek, which is a tributary to the Tug Fork River. Brothers Izaiah Smith and Peyton Walker from Belo hauled in the nice catch in the creek near their home. The catch was submitted by their mother Savanna Evans. To submit your fish for consideration of the “Catch of the Week”, please email it to jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.
Catch of the Week
jmccormick
