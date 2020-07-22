Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months..

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

carp belo.jpg

Izaiah Smith and Peyton Walker from Belo, West Virginia hauled in this large carp out of Pigeon Creek near their home.

 Submitted Photo

This week’s “Catch of the Week” comes from a new waterway in the area, as this large carp was pulled out of Pigeon Creek, which is a tributary to the Tug Fork River. Brothers Izaiah Smith and Peyton Walker from Belo hauled in the nice catch in the creek near their home. The catch was submitted by their mother Savanna Evans. To submit your fish for consideration of the “Catch of the Week”, please email it to jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com