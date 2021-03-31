This week’s submission for Catch of the Week comes from young fisherman Owen Thomas Hunt. Owen was fishing last week in the Tug Fork River in the Mohawk area and hauled in his personal best smallmouth bass which measured in at 17 inches. The fish was submitted by Friends of the Tug Fork River founder Pete Runyon. To submit your catch to be considered for Catch of the Week please send your photos to jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.