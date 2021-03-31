Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

owen thomas hunt fish.jpg

Owen Thomas Hunt of Mohawk recently hauled in a 17 inch smallmouth bass out of the Tug Fork River.

 Submitted photo

This week’s submission for Catch of the Week comes from young fisherman Owen Thomas Hunt. Owen was fishing last week in the Tug Fork River in the Mohawk area and hauled in his personal best smallmouth bass which measured in at 17 inches. The fish was submitted by Friends of the Tug Fork River founder Pete Runyon. To submit your catch to be considered for Catch of the Week please send your photos to jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com

Recommended for you