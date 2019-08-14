High school football
Cardinal Conference
Football Standings
SOUTH DIVISION
Team CONF ALL PF PA
C'ville 0-0 0-0 0 0
Logan 0-0 0-0 0 0
Mingo Cent. 0-0 0-0 0 0
Scott 0-0 0-0 0 0
Wayne 0-0 0-0 0 0
NORTH DIVISION
Team CONF ALL PF PA
H. Hoover 0-0 0-0 0 0
Nitro 0-0 0-0 0 0
Poca 0-0 0-0 0 0
Sissonville 0-0 0-0 0 0
Winfield 0-0 0-0 0 0
Thursday, Aug. 29
*Chapmanville vs. Sissonville at Charleston's Laidley Field, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 30
Logan at Man, 7:30 p.m.
*Herbert Hoover at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Valley at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
*Poca at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Winfield at Hurricane, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Mingo Central at Pikeville, Kentucky (Pike County Bowl), 8:30 p.m.