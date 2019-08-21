High school football

Cardinal Conference

Football Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

Team CONF ALL PF PA

C'ville 0-0 0-0 0 0

Logan 0-0 0-0 0 0

Mingo Cent. 0-0 0-0 0 0

Scott 0-0 0-0 0 0

Wayne 0-0 0-0 0 0

NORTH DIVISION

Team CONF ALL PF PA

H. Hoover 0-0 0-0 0 0

Nitro 0-0 0-0 0 0

Poca 0-0 0-0 0 0

Sissonville 0-0 0-0 0 0

Winfield 0-0 0-0 0 0

Thursday, Aug. 29

*Chapmanville vs. Sissonville at Charleston's Laidley Field, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 30

Logan at Man, 7:30 p.m.

*Herbert Hoover at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Valley at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

*Poca at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Winfield at Hurricane, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Mingo Central at Pikeville, Kentucky (Pike County Bowl), 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6

*Chapmanville at Poca, 7 p.m.

*Sissonville at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

*Wayne at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

*Herbert Hoover at Winfield, 7 p.m.

St. Marys at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Nitro at St. Albans, 7:30 p.m.

