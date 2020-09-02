Essential reporting in volatile times.

Friday, Sept. 4

*Poca at Chapmanville, canceled

*Logan at Sissonville, canceled

*Scott at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

St. Albans at Nitro, 7 p.m.

*Winfield at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Poca at Wheeling Central, 7:30 p.m.

St. Marys at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 11

*Chapmanville at Winfield, canceled 

Logan at Mingo Central, canceled

Wheeling Central at Winfield, 7 p.m.

*Sissonville at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

*Herbert Hoover at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Greenbrier East at Poca, 7 p.m.

St. Marys at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 18

*Nitro at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

*Poca at Logan, 7 p.m.

Scott at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.

*Winfield at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Clay County, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton County at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 25

*Chapmanville at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

*Logan at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Mingo Central at Poca, 7 p.m.

*Wayne at Nitro, 7 p.m.

*Sissonville at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 2

*Herbert Hoover at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

*Nitro at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Raleigh at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

*Poca at Sissonville, 7 p.m.

Fairmont Senior at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Scott: BYE WEEK

Friday, Oct. 9

*Logan at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

North Marion at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

*Wayne at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

Nitro at Clay County, 7:30 p.m.

*Poca at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Lincoln at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 15

Herbert Hoover at Pikeview, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 16

*Chapmanville at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Tug Valley at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Scott at Liberty Raleigh, 7:30 p.m.

Winfield at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.

*Nitro at Poca, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23

*Logan at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Mingo Central at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

*Poca at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

*Sissonville at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

*Winfield at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30

Chapmanville at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

*Wayne at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

*Scott at Winfield, 7:30 p.m.

*Nitro at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.

*Herbert Hoover at Poca, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6

Chapmanville at Man, 7:30 p.m.

*Herbert Hoover at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

*Nitro at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

*Wayne at Poca, 7 p.m.

Winfield at Point Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Sissonville at Roane County, 7:30 p.m.

*Cardinal Conference game

END OF THE REGULAR SEASON