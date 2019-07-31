High school football
Cardinal Conference
Football Standings
SOUTH DIVISION
Team CONF ALL PF PA
C'ville 0-0 0-0 0 0
Logan 0-0 0-0 0 0
Mingo Cent. 0-0 0-0 0 0
Scott 0-0 0-0 0 0
Wayne 0-0 0-0 0 0
NORTH DIVISION
Team CONF ALL PF PA
H. Hoover 0-0 0-0 0 0
Nitro 0-0 0-0 0 0
Poca 0-0 0-0 0 0
Sissonville 0-0 0-0 0 0
Winfield 0-0 0-0 0 0
High School Football
2019 Cardinal Conference Football Master Schedule
Thursday, Aug. 29
*Chapmanville vs. Sissonville at Charleston's Laidley Field, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 30
Logan at Man, 7:30 p.m.
*Herbert Hoover at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Valley at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
*Poca at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Winfield at Hurricane, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Mingo Central at Pikeville, Kentucky (Pike County Bowl), 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 6
*Chapmanville at Poca, 7 p.m.
*Sissonville at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
*Wayne at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
*Herbert Hoover at Winfield, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Nitro at St. Albans, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
*Winfield at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
*Mingo Central at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
*Scott at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
*Nitro at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
Poca at Braxton County, 7 p.m.
Wayne -- OPEN DATE
Friday, Sept. 20
*Chapmanville at Nitro, 7 p.m.
*Logan at Poca, 7 p.m.
*Sissonville at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
*Wayne at Winfield, 7 p.m.
Clay County at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
Scott -- OPEN DATE
Friday, Sept. 27
*Scott at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
*Winfield at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
*Poca at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
*Nitro at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
*Herbert Hoover at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4
*Chapmanville at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
*Logan at Nitro, 7 p.m.
*Wayne at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
*Sissonville at Poca, 7 p.m.
Mingo Central -- OPEN DATE
Winfield -- OPEN DATE
Friday, Oct. 11
*Scott at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
*Nitro at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
*Herbert Hoover at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
*Winfield at Poca, 7 p.m.
Chapmanville -- OPEN DATE
Sissonville -- OPEN DATE
Friday, Oct. 18
*Wayne at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
*Mingo Central at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
*Sissonville at Winfield, 7 p.m.
Logan -- OPEN DATE
Nitro -- OPEN DATE
Poca -- OPEN DATE
Friday, Oct. 25
*Chapmanville at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
*Herbert Hoover at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
*Scott at Poca, 7 p.m.
*Wayne at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
*Nitro at Winfield, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1
*Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
*Logan at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
*Winfield at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
*Sissonville at Nitro, 7 p.m.
*Poca at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8
Man at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
*Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
*Mingo Central at Winfield, 7:30 p.m.
*Scott at Nitro, 7 p.m.
*Poca at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Roane County at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
* Cardinal Conference game