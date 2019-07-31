High school football

Cardinal Conference

Football Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

Team CONF ALL PF PA

C'ville 0-0 0-0 0 0

Logan 0-0 0-0 0 0

Mingo Cent. 0-0 0-0 0 0

Scott 0-0 0-0 0 0

Wayne 0-0 0-0 0 0

NORTH DIVISION

Team CONF ALL PF PA

H. Hoover 0-0 0-0 0 0

Nitro 0-0 0-0 0 0

Poca 0-0 0-0 0 0

Sissonville 0-0 0-0 0 0

Winfield 0-0 0-0 0 0

High School Football

2019 Cardinal Conference Football Master Schedule

Thursday, Aug. 29

*Chapmanville vs. Sissonville at Charleston's Laidley Field, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 30

Logan at Man, 7:30 p.m.

*Herbert Hoover at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Valley at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

*Poca at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Winfield at Hurricane, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Mingo Central at Pikeville, Kentucky (Pike County Bowl), 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6

*Chapmanville at Poca, 7 p.m.

*Sissonville at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

*Wayne at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

*Herbert Hoover at Winfield, 7 p.m.

St. Marys at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Nitro at St. Albans, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13

*Winfield at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

*Mingo Central at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

*Scott at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.

*Nitro at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

Poca at Braxton County, 7 p.m.

Wayne -- OPEN DATE

Friday, Sept. 20

*Chapmanville at Nitro, 7 p.m.

*Logan at Poca, 7 p.m.

*Sissonville at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

*Wayne at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Clay County at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

Scott -- OPEN DATE

Friday, Sept. 27

*Scott at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

*Winfield at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

*Poca at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

*Nitro at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

*Herbert Hoover at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

*Chapmanville at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

*Logan at Nitro, 7 p.m.

*Wayne at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

*Sissonville at Poca, 7 p.m.

Mingo Central -- OPEN DATE

Winfield -- OPEN DATE

Friday, Oct. 11

*Scott at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

*Nitro at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

*Herbert Hoover at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

*Winfield at Poca, 7 p.m.

Chapmanville -- OPEN DATE

Sissonville -- OPEN DATE

Friday, Oct. 18

*Wayne at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

*Mingo Central at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

*Sissonville at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Logan -- OPEN DATE

Nitro -- OPEN DATE

Poca -- OPEN DATE

Friday, Oct. 25

*Chapmanville at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

*Herbert Hoover at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

*Scott at Poca, 7 p.m.

*Wayne at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.

*Nitro at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1

*Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

*Logan at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

*Winfield at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

*Sissonville at Nitro, 7 p.m.

*Poca at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

Man at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

*Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

*Mingo Central at Winfield, 7:30 p.m.

*Scott at Nitro, 7 p.m.

*Poca at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Roane County at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.

* Cardinal Conference game

Tags