NEWTOWN — For the first time since 2019, the Mingo Central High School football team hosted a youth football camp at James H. “Buck” Harless Stadium. Second year head coach Chase Moore said he was pleased with the turnout on Saturday with nearly 100 total campers between grades K-8. Campers received instruction from the Miner staff, ran drills with current players, received a camp T-shirt and a free meal prepared by Mingo County Magistrates Donald Sansom and Dave Justice.
Camping under the lights on Miner Mountain
Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
jmccormick
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today