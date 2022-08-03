Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

NEWTOWN — For the first time since 2019, the Mingo Central High School football team hosted a youth football camp at James H. “Buck” Harless Stadium. Second year head coach Chase Moore said he was pleased with the turnout on Saturday with nearly 100 total campers between grades K-8. Campers received instruction from the Miner staff, ran drills with current players, received a camp T-shirt and a free meal prepared by Mingo County Magistrates Donald Sansom and Dave Justice.

Recommended for you