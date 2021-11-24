PHELPS, Ky. — After just one year on the sidelines in Phelps, head basketball coach Cameron Smith resigned from his position this past week.
“My decision to resign was solely on me and had absolutely nothing to do with anyone other than my own personal feelings,” Smith said in a lengthy Facebook post. “I am so grateful for every day that I was able to serve even just one player as the head coach at my home school and I owe that to the Lord and my bosses for giving me the opportunity and putting good faith in me.”
Smith returned to his alma mater last season after several years as an assistant at Mingo Central and as a head coach at Matewan Middle School and guided the Hornets to a 5-19 record during his lone season.
The resignation came just 20 days before the Hornets are scheduled to play their first game of the 2021-2022 season at Berea on Dec. 4.
The administration at Phelps was tasked with quickly finding a replacement coach and they were able to do so as they named Brandon Ratliff as the interim head coach moving forward.