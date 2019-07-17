Williamson Daily News
GOODY, Ky. - Work was started on CAM Stadium football field this past week to repair a small dip below the turf between the 15 and the 20-yard line near the end zone next to the Belfry High School locker room and athletic complex.
The turf around the affected area was removed and a small dozer was used to dig up a 5 x 5 hole and re-fill the area the affected area in order to bring it back to level ground.
The work was expected to be done in time for the start of practice for the Pirates according to a member of the Belfry High School staff, which will be on Thursday, July 18, at 6 p.m. at the BHS Athletic Complex.