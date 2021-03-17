NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley senior guard Caleb May joined his teammate Ethan Colegrove in the 1,000 point club on Thursday of this past week during the Panthers 102-32 blowout win over sectional foe Van.
The three-year starter is off to a hot start in his final season in silver-and-black as he has scored 30, 23, and 22 points in the Panthers first three games.
May was named First Team All-State by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association during his junior season in both basketball and football as he is one of the top multi-sport players in the state.
May joined his teammate Colegrove in the illustrious group as the big man reached the mark during the Panthers run in the sectional tournament last March.