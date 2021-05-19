For the second straight season, Tug Valley guard Caleb May has been named First Team All-State for Class A by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association.
May, who is the only player in the state to be also be named First Team All-State in football each of the past two seasons, was the top scorer in Class A in 2021 finishing averaging 24.1 points per game.
The 6’0” playmaker did more than score for head coach Rabbit Thompson as he was the teams leading assist man dropping five dimes a game and contributed almost three steals a game.
He helped guide Tug Valley to a 13-3 record and an appearance in the Class A State Semifinals.
Joining May on the All-State team was junior big man Ethan Colegrove as he was named Honorable Mention. In Class AA, Mingo Central’s Jarius Jackson also garnered a spot on the Honorable Mention list.
Below are the entire Class A and Class AA All-State teams in full:
CLASS A ALL-STATE TEAM
First team
Eli Allen James Monroe 6-3 Soph.
Austin Ball (captain) Man 6-7 Jr.
Trevor Beresford Cameron 6-7 Jr.
Rye Gadd Webster County 6-1 Jr.
Caleb May Tug Valley 5-11 Sr.
Kaiden Pack Greenbrier West 6-2 Sr.
Shad Sauvage James Monroe 5-10 Jr.
Caleb Strode Tyler Consolidated 6-3 Jr.
Second team
Josh Alt Pendleton County 6-4 Sr.
Caleb Blevins Man 6-4 Jr.
Ty Cain Paden City 6-0 Sr.
Mojo Chisler Clay-Battelle 6-5 Sr.
Jesse Muncy Tolsia 5-8 Jr.
Lucky Pulice Madonna 6-1 Sr.
Kaden Smallwood Greater Beckley 6-0 Jr.
Bailey Thompson (captain) Pendleton County 6-3 Sr.
Honorable mention
Kenneth Adams, Union; Peyton Adams, Man; Matt Amaismeier, Madonna; Tony Bailey, Mount View; Chase Boggs, Greenbrier West; Evan Bone, Madonna; Shaun Booth, Van; Justin Bowman, Tyler Consolidated; Cole Burkett, Cameron; Josh Burks, James Monroe; Zack Colebank, Tucker County; Ethan Colegrove, Tug Valley; Ryan Cozart, Man; Connor Cunningham, Doddridge County; Kaden Cutlip, Webster County; Daniel Dobbs, River View; Cooper Donahue, Richwood; Garrett Gibson, Tygarts Valley; Ethan Gray, Wahama; Logan Hatfield, Meaodow Bridge; Tyler Johnson, Tolsia; Clayson Knotts, Harman; Judd Lankford, James Monroe; Josh Lipscomb, Gilmer County; Jordan McInnis, Greater Beckley Christian; Gavin Moore, Clay Battelle; Joel Moore, Paden City; Brandon Oscar, Greenbrier West; Dalton Rollo, Sherman; Jackson Tackett, Man; Noah White, Montcalm; Carter Williams, Webster County;
CLASS AA ALL-STATE TEAM
First team
Grant Barnhart St. Mary’s 6-3 Jr.
Sam Cremeans Williamstown 6-5 Sr.
Curtis Litton Clay County 6-7 Jr.
Isaac McKneely (captain) Poca 6-4 Jr.
Brayden Miller Roane County 6-0 Sr.
Aiden Satterfield Charleston Catholic 6-7 Sr.
Zion Suddeth Charleston Catholic 6-0 Sr.
Tanner Whitten Wyoming East 6-2 Jr.
Second team
Corey Boulden South Harrison 6-3 Soph.
Matthew Carte Ravenswood 6-1 Soph.
Xavier Caruthers (captain) Williamstown 6-2 Sr.
Brody Dalton Chapmanville 6-5 Soph.
Graden McKinney Ritchie County 5-10 Sr.
Nathan Murray Wirt County 5-9 Sr.
A.J. Williams Liberty-Raleigh 6-5 Jr.
Trevor Williamson Magnolia 6-2 Jr.
Honorable Mention
Jake Clark, Frankfort; Jett Cogar, Braxton County; Xavier Collie, Parkersburg Catholic;Tanner Faulkner, Clay County; Ja’eon Flack, Bluefield; Caleb Fuller, Bluefield; Levi Jones, Summers County; Alec Hanshew, Buffalo; Baylor Haught, Williamstown; Ethan Haught, Ritchie County; Braden Howell, Liberty-Raleigh; Jarius Jackson, Mingo Central; Ethan Payne, Poca; Gavin Postlethwait, Magnolia; Jackson Toney, Poca; Isaiah Smith, Chapmanville; Luke Webb, St. Mary’s; Chase York, Wyoming East;