For the second straight season, Tug Valley guard Caleb May has been named First Team All-State for Class A by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association.

May, who is the only player in the state to be also be named First Team All-State in football each of the past two seasons, was the top scorer in Class A in 2021 finishing averaging 24.1 points per game.

The 6’0” playmaker did more than score for head coach Rabbit Thompson as he was the teams leading assist man dropping five dimes a game and contributed almost three steals a game.

He helped guide Tug Valley to a 13-3 record and an appearance in the Class A State Semifinals.

Joining May on the All-State team was junior big man Ethan Colegrove as he was named Honorable Mention. In Class AA, Mingo Central’s Jarius Jackson also garnered a spot on the Honorable Mention list.

Below are the entire Class A and Class AA All-State teams in full:

CLASS A ALL-STATE TEAM

First team

Eli Allen James Monroe 6-3 Soph.

Austin Ball (captain) Man 6-7 Jr.

Trevor Beresford Cameron 6-7 Jr.

Rye Gadd Webster County 6-1 Jr.

Caleb May Tug Valley 5-11 Sr.

Kaiden Pack Greenbrier West 6-2 Sr.

Shad Sauvage James Monroe 5-10 Jr.

Caleb Strode Tyler Consolidated 6-3 Jr.

Second team

Josh Alt Pendleton County 6-4 Sr.

Caleb Blevins Man 6-4 Jr.

Ty Cain Paden City 6-0 Sr.

Mojo Chisler Clay-Battelle 6-5 Sr.

Jesse Muncy Tolsia 5-8 Jr.

Lucky Pulice Madonna 6-1 Sr.

Kaden Smallwood Greater Beckley 6-0 Jr.

Bailey Thompson (captain) Pendleton County 6-3 Sr.

Honorable mention

Kenneth Adams, Union; Peyton Adams, Man; Matt Amaismeier, Madonna; Tony Bailey, Mount View; Chase Boggs, Greenbrier West; Evan Bone, Madonna; Shaun Booth, Van; Justin Bowman, Tyler Consolidated; Cole Burkett, Cameron; Josh Burks, James Monroe; Zack Colebank, Tucker County; Ethan Colegrove, Tug Valley; Ryan Cozart, Man; Connor Cunningham, Doddridge County; Kaden Cutlip, Webster County; Daniel Dobbs, River View; Cooper Donahue, Richwood; Garrett Gibson, Tygarts Valley; Ethan Gray, Wahama; Logan Hatfield, Meaodow Bridge; Tyler Johnson, Tolsia; Clayson Knotts, Harman; Judd Lankford, James Monroe; Josh Lipscomb, Gilmer County; Jordan McInnis, Greater Beckley Christian; Gavin Moore, Clay Battelle; Joel Moore, Paden City; Brandon Oscar, Greenbrier West; Dalton Rollo, Sherman; Jackson Tackett, Man; Noah White, Montcalm; Carter Williams, Webster County;

CLASS AA ALL-STATE TEAM

First team

Grant Barnhart St. Mary’s 6-3 Jr.

Sam Cremeans Williamstown 6-5 Sr.

Curtis Litton Clay County 6-7 Jr.

Isaac McKneely (captain) Poca 6-4 Jr.

Brayden Miller Roane County 6-0 Sr.

Aiden Satterfield Charleston Catholic 6-7 Sr.

Zion Suddeth Charleston Catholic 6-0 Sr.

Tanner Whitten Wyoming East 6-2 Jr.

Second team

Corey Boulden South Harrison 6-3 Soph.

Matthew Carte Ravenswood 6-1 Soph.

Xavier Caruthers (captain) Williamstown 6-2 Sr.

Brody Dalton Chapmanville 6-5 Soph.

Graden McKinney Ritchie County 5-10 Sr.

Nathan Murray Wirt County 5-9 Sr.

A.J. Williams Liberty-Raleigh 6-5 Jr.

Trevor Williamson Magnolia 6-2 Jr.

Honorable Mention

Jake Clark, Frankfort; Jett Cogar, Braxton County; Xavier Collie, Parkersburg Catholic;Tanner Faulkner, Clay County; Ja’eon Flack, Bluefield; Caleb Fuller, Bluefield; Levi Jones, Summers County; Alec Hanshew, Buffalo; Baylor Haught, Williamstown; Ethan Haught, Ritchie County; Braden Howell, Liberty-Raleigh; Jarius Jackson, Mingo Central; Ethan Payne, Poca; Gavin Postlethwait, Magnolia; Jackson Toney, Poca; Isaiah Smith, Chapmanville; Luke Webb, St. Mary’s; Chase York, Wyoming East;

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.

