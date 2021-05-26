After unveiling the 2021 version of the WDN All-Area Girls Basketball a week ago, it is now time for us at the Williamson Daily News to present the newest version of the boys WDN All-Area Hoops squad.
Headlining the talented squad is Tug Valley senior guard Caleb May who turned in not just one of the best seasons in the coverage area, but in the entire state.
May, who was recently named First Team All-State by the West Virginia Sportswriters for the second consecutive season seasons, was the top scorer in Class A in 2021 finishing averaging 24.1 points per game.
The 6’0” playmaker did more than score for head coach Rabbit Thompson as he was the teams leading assist man dropping five dimes a game and contributed almost three steals a game.
He helped guide Tug Valley to a 13-3 record and an appearance in the Class A State Semifinals.
May was a three-year starter on the hardwood for TVHS and was one of the best multi-sport athletes to ever come through Naugatuck as he also garnered First Team All-State honors in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
By earning “Captain” status of the All-Area Team May kept the honor in the family so-to-speak as his cousin, Tug Valley standout Kaylea Baisden, was named the Captain of the girls team a week ago.
Below is a capsule look at the rest of the All-Area First Team selections in no particular order along with the members of the second team and those who received honorable mention:
- Sal Dean, Belfry: The lightning quick southpaw showed once again in 2021 that he has the ability to take over a ballgame at any time. Dean posted averages of 16 points, six assists, five rebounds, and nearly three steals this past season as he guided BHS to a 17-10 record, a 60th District Championship, and a berth in the 15th Region Tournament Semifinals.
- Jarius Jackson, Mingo Central: Jackson is the lone representative on the first team from the Miners as he led the team in points, rebounds, blocks, and steals this past season. The 6’5” wing finished the year averaging right at 14 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks per game. He will be back for his senior season next year and hopes to get Mingo Central back into the double-digit win column.
- Ethan Colegrove, Tug Valley: Junior 6’4” center Ethan Colegrove was the team’s second leading scorer in 2021 with an average of 14 points per game while also grabbing down a team best nine rebounds per contest. He has shot 50 percent from the field this season, including 41 percent from three and will be relied upon to be a leader both on and off the court for TVHS next season.
- Bol Kuir, Belfry: The 7’3” center was easily the most dominant player more often than not every time he stepped on the court for the Pirates this past season. Kuir posted averages of 14 points, 13 rebounds, and five blocks per game in what was his first high school varsity action. The junior had an amazing 25 points and 42 rebounds in a win against Lawrence County on March 11. The 42 rebounds was second most in a game all-time in Kentucky.
- Ian Reed, Tug Valley: Reed averaged 11.2 points per game and four assists while also notching 1.5 steals a contest for TVHS in 2021. Reed shot 35 percent from three range on the season 81 percent from the charity-stripe, but it was his improvement as a play-maker and an on-ball defender that helped him guide his team to Charleston in his final high school season.
- DeMahjae Clark, Belfry: Clark’s addition to the Pirate backcourt after he moved into the area from Charleston during the early part of the season formed one of the most dangerous backcourts in all of eastern Kentucky. He played in the final 23 games for BHS alongside Dean and averaged 12.4 points to go with five assists, and two steals per game. He along with Dean and Kuir will be back next season and hopes to guide BHS to their first 15th Region Championship since they won three straight from 1990-1992.
2021 WDN All-Area Second Team
- Tyler Chaffin (Belfry)
- (Capt.) Easton Davis (Tug Valley)
- Ethan Evans (Mingo Central)
- Jaeshon Nugent (Phelps)
- Ben McNamee (Belfry)
- Justin Hall (Tug Valley)
Honorable Mention: Preston Smith and Justin May (Mingo Central), Joby Sorrell (Tug Valley), Mason Prater and Keandre Jackson-Galaurb (Phelps)