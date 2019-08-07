Obinna Anochil-Killen's latest Division I offers have come from the University of Dayton and New Mexico.
Killen Tweeted out the news recently
"Blessed to pick up an offer from Dayton University," he Tweeted.
"Blessed to pick up and offer from New Mexico," he also said.
The interest in the 6-foot-9 senior basketball standout at Chapmanville Regional High School continues to grow.
He's recently had Division I offers from Drexel and Kent State. His other known scholarship offers have come from Temple, George Mason, Robert Morris, South Florida, Rhode Island, Evansville, Old Dominion. Virginia Commonwealth, Penn State, Marshall, Ohio, Akron and East Tennessee State.
Dayton, considered a mid-major, plays in the Atlantic 10 Conference.
The Flyers have a strong basketball tradition, reaching the the Final Four and NCAA Tournament championship game in 1967, and also having seven Sweet Sixteen and three Elite Eight appearances.
Dayton plays at UD Arena, which a capacity of 13,435.
The New Mexico Lobos play in the Mountain West Conference.
The Lobos have 15 NCAA Tournament appearances, with the last coming five years ago. New Mexico has made it to the Sweet Sixteen twice.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.