Bengals Steelers Football

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) eludes Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Chris Wormley (95) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday in Pittsburgh.

 Don Wright | Associated Press

PITTSBURGH, Pa.— So much for the Cincinnati Bengals struggling to score without Ja’Marr Chase. Or Joe Mixon for that matter.

The defending AFC champions can hurt opponents in all kinds of ways no matter who’s in the lineup. Joe Burrow laid the proof bare in a 37-30 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday.

