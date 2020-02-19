WILLIAMSON — The Burch Lady Bulldogs won their second consecutive Mingo County Middle School Girls’ Championship on Saturday afternoon at the Williamson Fieldhouse as they defeated the No. 1 seed Williamson Lady Wolfpack by a final score of 39-31.
Williamson came in undefeated in county play and had defeated Burch twice in the regular season and were deemed as the favorites, despite Burch being the defending county champions.
The Lady Bulldogs scored first out of the gate on a three-pointer by seventh-grader Addie Smith as they jumped ahead to a 4-0 lead and were bothering the Lady ’Pack with their zone defense as they kept them scoreless deep into the first quarter.
Williamson finally got on the board with 1:17 to go in the first as eighth-grader Megan Griffey banked in jump shot from the elbow to bring the score to 4-2.
The Williamson Wolfpack then scored four more points before the end of the frame as a layup just before the horn by Lakin Williams gave them a 6-4 lead into the second frame.
Coach Julius “Boo Boo” Hatcher’s team pushed their lead to 8-4 to start the second after a bucket by Jaaliyah Warren, but they could never extend it as Burch continued to slow the pace of the game down and only trailed by three at 12-9 going into the half.
Coming out of the break, coach Greg “Hootie” Smith must have worked wonders with his halftime speech as Burch went on a 9-0 run to start the second half, capped off by a bucket by Skylar Gooslin to give them an 18-12 lead.
The Lady ’Dogs extended the lead to eight at 23-15 after an and-one by Bella Hall, but the Lady ’Pack got back-to-back jumpers to go from Warren and Williams to cut the lead to 23-19 going into the fourth.
After a bucket by Smith to start the final quarter to push the Burch lead to 25-19, Warren nailed another jumper to trim it back to four at 25-21.
That was the closest they would get however as Smith would carry her team to the victory by netting 10 of her game high 16 points in the final quarter, including a perfect 6-6 at the foul lime, and secure the school back-to-back county titles.
Gooslin joined Smith in double-figures as she scored 10 points off of the bench while Hall followed her with nine and Gianna Akers scored four.
Williams led the Lady ’Pack in scoring as she dropped in 15 points while Warren was right behind her with 10. Dalayia Valdelamar chipped in three points while Griffey and Kaylin Joplin each scored two to round out the scoring for them.
Burch has now won their third county championship during the 2019-2020 school year as they also claimed the volleyball and football championships last fall.