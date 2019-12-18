DELBARTON — The Burch Middle School girls team picked up a trio of wins this past week to improve their record to 3-1, including a 36-19 win over in-county rival Lenore.
Coach Greg “Hootie” Smith’s club was led in scoring against the Lady Rangers by Addie Smith as she flipped in 14 points for the Lady Bulldogs, while G Akers also joined her in double figures with 10 points.
Bam Mosby and Skylar Gooslin each finished with four points while Bella Hall and Autumn White rounded out the scoring for Burch with two points apiece.
Haven Deskins led Lenore in scoring with eight points while, Makenzie Browning followed with six, Taylor Richardson chipped in three and Bailee Hall finished with two to round out the scoring.
Smith is being assisted by Stephanie Butcher and Dian Corn.
BURCH 33 GILBERT 9: The Burch Lady Bulldogs picked up their first county win of the season on Monday, Dec. 9, as they topped the Gilbert Lady Lions by a final tally of 33-9.
Point guard Addie Smith led the way with 13 points while Bam Mosby followed her with five.
Bella Hall and Skylar Gooslin each added five points for coach Greg “Hootie” Smith while Autumn White finished with two.
For Gilbert, P. Cline, K. Blankenship, and J. Bradford each scored two points to lead the team.
BURCH 42 CRUM 20: The Burch Lady Bulldogs picked up their first win of the season on Friday, Dec. 9, as they picked up a road win at Crum by a final of 42-20.
Guard Addie Smith poured in 16 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs while Bam Mosby followed her with nine and Skylar Gooslin added seven.
Bella Hall chipped in four points and G. Akers finished with two to round out the scoring.
