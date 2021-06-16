NAUGATUCK — Five West Virginia High School students were recently selected by the Board of Directors of the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission to receive $1,000 higher education scholarships, including Tug Valley High School student-athlete Brooklyn Farley.
The recipients of the scholarship were selected by the Board of Directors on May 19 from a total of 32 applicants throughout the state of West Virginia.
The candidates for the scholarship were judged on character, leadership, participation, citizenship, scholarship, and financial need. In order to apply, the students needed at least a 2.5 grade point average and a minimum ACT composite score of 16.
The Scholarship Program is one of two programs sponsored by the WVSSAC to honor academic achievement by students involved in extra curricular activities.
According to a release from WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan, the Commission’s motto is “academics plus activities equal partners in education”.
Dolan said that they realize that their primary responsibility is in the area of activities but that they also understand the value of a strong academic background in the development of outstanding leaders.
Farley graduated as the Valedictorian at TVHS where she played on the girls basketball and softball teams. She was a member of the 2021 girls Class A State Championship team.
Brooklyn is the daughter of Clyde and Rhonda Farley of Kermit.
The other winners of the $1,000 scholarship were:
- Madalena Daughtery, Weirton Madonna
- Caden Biser, Morgantown
- Trinity Amick, Richwood
- Madeline Hilvers, Ritchie County
