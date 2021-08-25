NEWTOWN — Mingo Central High School will be on the search for another head baseball coach as Brian Wellman recently resigned from the position.
The resignation was recently approved by the Mingo County Board of Education which officially ended Wellman’s tenure as coach after one year.
In the lone season he led Mingo Central to just a pair of wins as they finished with a 2-19 record.
The new head coach will be the 6th in the young history of the program. Wellman took over for previous head coach Logan Lester after he stepped away from the program following a successful three-year stint.
The new head coach will have the benefit of practicing and playing on their own home field, as reports from the athletic department at the school are that work on the new baseball field is progressing.
Since the school opened in 2011, Mingo Central have played their home games at Jim Vanzant Field in Williamson and at the old Gilbert baseball field.