The North has won two of the last three meetings in the North-South Basketball Classic, including a record-setting 171-point explosion in last year’s victory.
The South, however, could rise again for this year’s game, which is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 12 at the South Charleston Community Center.
The game’s sponsor, the West Virginia Athletic Directors Association, continues to make plans to hold the contest as the state and country recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
One look at the South roster tells you everything you need to know about its potential firepower:
n It’s led by 6-foot-9 Obinna Anochili-Killen of two-time Class AA champion Chapmanville, the runner-up in the state player of the year voting who averaged 20.3 points and 12.5 rebounds and has signed with Marshall.
n Also there’s David Early, the all-time leading scorer at Logan who averaged 28.5 points this season, battled for Cardinal Conference supremacy with Killen the last few years, and is another Marshall signee.
n Add CJ Meredith, the Mountain State Athletic Conference player of the year who averaged 25.9 points for Spring Valley and has been extended an invitation to walk on at Marshall.
n As if that isn’t enough, the South also has Killen’s point guard from Chapmanville (Andrew Shull), along with Mingo Central senior guard Drew Hatfield (21.1 ppg.) and four other players who averaged more than 20 points for their respective schools last season.
“That could be a loaded team,’’ said South Charleston coach Josh Daniel, who will serve as the South co-coach along with Ronnie Olson of Shady Spring. “There are a lot of college basketball players in that group. It’s going to be an exciting time.
“I remember when I played in that game [for SC] and it was a chance for me to see guys and play guys you don’t get to go against in the regular season because they’re not on the schedule or they’re with double-A or single-A teams you don’t play. It’s a good game and everybody’s looking forward to it.’’
The North won’t be without its big guns, as the high-scoring duo from 2019 AAA champion University is set to compete — state player of the year Kaden Metheny (Bowling Green signee) and KJ McClurg (New Hampshire commit).
University was the No. 1 seed going into this year’s state tournament, which was canceled by the COVID-19 crisis. Another top player for the North is Teddy Marshall of Martinsburg, which was the No. 2 seed for the AAA tournament.
Coaching the North will be Ryan Lambert of Pendleton County and Chris Freeman of North Marion.
The North won last year’s shootout 171-141, with each team breaking the record for points scored.
Nine different players reached double-figure scoring for the North.
The South holds a 29-8 lead in the series since its resumption in 1983.