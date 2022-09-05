Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

belfry bourbon-39.JPG
Buy Now

Belfry freshman QB Chase Varney hands the ball off to fellow freshman Ace Caudill (No. 10) during the Pirates win against Bourbon County.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

LEXINGTON — The Belfry Pirates took the long trip down the Bert T. Combs Mountain Parkway on Friday night and came back home with a loss as Lexington Christian cruised to a 36-7 win in a game at Henry Clay High School.

The Pirates (1-2) couldn’t get anything going on offense as they were forced to punt four times in the first half of play and fumbled the ball away inside the LCA 10-yard line on their other possession.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

