LEXINGTON — The Belfry Pirates took the long trip down the Bert T. Combs Mountain Parkway on Friday night and came back home with a loss as Lexington Christian cruised to a 36-7 win in a game at Henry Clay High School.
The Pirates (1-2) couldn’t get anything going on offense as they were forced to punt four times in the first half of play and fumbled the ball away inside the LCA 10-yard line on their other possession.
The high-flying Eagles offense led by highly touted QB prospect Cutter Boley did not have any trouble putting points on the board as they scored on their first five possessions and jumped out to a 36-0 lead to set up a running clock before halftime.
Boley finished the game 15-20 passing for 236 yards and four touchdowns, with all four of his touchdown passes coming in the first half. The only other Eagle score in the game came on a 24-yard scamper from Boley.
Head coach Philip Haywood’s squad avoided a shutout as they finally got on the board early in the fourth quarter when Caden Woolum capped off a six-play, 80-yard drive with a 29-yard run. Aidan McCoy’s PAT made it 36-7 with 10:21 left.
That was all Belfry could muster as the running clock remained in effect, and the Eagles ran the remaining time out to secure the win.
LCA outgained Belfry with 431 total yards compared to 219 for the Pirates. The Eagles ran for 192 yards and threw for 236 while Belfry gained all their yards on the ground.
Fullback Dre Young led the way in rushing for the Pirates as he rumbled for 138 yards on 15 carries. Woolum had 39 yards on six attempts, and Chase Varney ran one time for three yards and finished 0-3 passing.
Belfry fell to 1-2 on the young season with the loss. The season will not get any easier this week as they welcome former 3A rival Louisville Central to Haywood Stadium on Friday night.
The Yellowjackets are now playing in Class 4A but are very familiar with the Pirates as they are 6-2 in eight matchups against Belfry and coach Haywood since 2007.
Belfry and Central met up six times in the 3A title game with the Jackets winning titles in 2007, 2010, 2011 and 2012 and the Pirates winning in 2014 and 2016. Central defeated Belfry 37-6 last season.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LCA (2-1): 20 16 0 0 — 36
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.