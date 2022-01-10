GOODY, Ky. — The new destination for former 7’3” Belfry center Bol Kuir is now known.
According to a report on Jan. 3 in the Louisville Courier Journal, Kuir has moved to Louisville and is now enrolled at the Christian Academy of Louisville (CAL).
Kuir’s guardian, West Virginia native Daniel Hicks, told the Courier Journal that the pair moved to Louisville after he recently received a new job in the area.
The South Sudanese center is not immediately eligible according to the report but both CAL and Hicks have high hopes than Kuir will be eligible to return to the hardwood at some point this season.
Kuir was a game-changer as a junior for the Pirates as he shot 66.5 percent from the floor and posted averages of 14 points and 13.4 rebounds per game.
He practiced with Belfry all preseason and up until their first game at Boyd County on Dec. 10, but did not play in a regular season game this year at BHS.
Kuir has several Division I offers including from Texas, Illinois, and West Virginia, according to Hicks.