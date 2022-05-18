GOODY, KY. — 7’3” Belfry center Bol Kuir’s next destination will be out west as the big man officially signed to play at New Mexico State on Thursday. Kuir is a native of South Sudan and enrolled at BHS prior to the 2020-2021 season and was a game-changer as a junior for the Pirates as he shot 66.5 percent from the floor and posted averages of 14 points and 13.4 rebounds per game. He only played in six games his senior season after transferring schools at the start of the year and averaged 7 points and 10.3 rebounds.
Bol Kuir signs with New Mexico State
