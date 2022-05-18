Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Belfry’s Bol Kuir signed his letter of intent to continue his career at New Mexico State on Thursday, May 12, inside the BHS Auditorium.

 Jarrid McCormick |

Williamson Daily News

GOODY, KY. — 7’3” Belfry center Bol Kuir’s next destination will be out west as the big man officially signed to play at New Mexico State on Thursday. Kuir is a native of South Sudan and enrolled at BHS prior to the 2020-2021 season and was a game-changer as a junior for the Pirates as he shot 66.5 percent from the floor and posted averages of 14 points and 13.4 rebounds per game. He only played in six games his senior season after transferring schools at the start of the year and averaged 7 points and 10.3 rebounds.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.

