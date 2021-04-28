BELFRY, Ky. — The administration at Belfry Middle School announced that Jonathan Bogar as their new head football coach, replacing previous coach Danny Oliver who resigned earlier this month.
The news was made official in an announcement on the Belfry Middle School Facebook page on Friday, April 23.
Coach Bogar has been a contributing member of the football staff at BMS, Belfry High School, Belfry-Area little leagues, and other sporting programs in the community for many years.
He has been been part of two KHSAA State Championship titles, a KYMSFA state semi-finals, a KYMSFA State Championship, and three undefeated youth seasons.
Coach Bogar is a 1997 graduate of Belfry High School where he was a member of the Pirates varsity football team. He attended Mayo Regional Technical Center and Morehead State University.
For the past 18 years, Coach Bogar has been employed as the welding instructor at Belfry Area Technology Center.
Bogar has big shoes to fill as he takes over the reigns from Oliver who guided BMS to three state football titles in seven seasons, including a 12-0 win over Greenup County in the state title game in 2020.