Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — For the fourth time in the past eight seasons the Belfry Middle School Pirates have advanced to the Kentucky Middle School Football Association (KYMSFA) Division 3 State Championship Game.

The Pirates defeated Breathitt County 24-16 in the semifinal round on Saturday at East Jessemine High School in Lexington to set up the championship matchup with the Christian Academy of Louisville. BMS is 3-0 in state championships since 2013 will try to win their fourth title on Saturday in Nicholasville with kickoff set for 11 a.m.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.

Recommended for you