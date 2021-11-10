NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — For the fourth time in the past eight seasons the Belfry Middle School Pirates have advanced to the Kentucky Middle School Football Association (KYMSFA) Division 3 State Championship Game.
The Pirates defeated Breathitt County 24-16 in the semifinal round on Saturday at East Jessemine High School in Lexington to set up the championship matchup with the Christian Academy of Louisville. BMS is 3-0 in state championships since 2013 will try to win their fourth title on Saturday in Nicholasville with kickoff set for 11 a.m.